Matthew McConaughey Shares Carpool Video With Snoop Dogg; Fans Call Them 'living Legends'

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey recently took to social media to share a fun video with rapper Snoop Dogg. In the video posted, the two artists can be seen carpooling together while singing a few famous songs. The two also interact with a staff member while ordering some food at a drive-through spot. McConaughey fans have been flooding the comments section of the post with compliments as they are loving the unexpected collaboration between the two top artists of America.

Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg’s carpooling

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey recently shared a carpooling video with Snoop Dogg and the clip has been taking the internet by storm. In the video put up, Matthew McConaughey can be seen driving a luxurious vehicle while Snoop Dogg sits in the passenger seat. The two artists are seen having a gala time as they sing a bunch of famous songs and indulge in a few interesting conversations. In the montage shared, they are seen talking, laughing, and grooving to a few beats while being seated in the vehicle all along.

Matthew McConaughey’s quirky shades stand out in the video as it has a unique style with replaceable tinted glass. He has also kept his look colour coordinated with a black shirt and a matching black cap. Snoop Dogg, on the other hand, has opted for a quirky jacket with his signature ‘S’ pendant around his neck.

In a segment of the video, Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg are also seen interacting with a staff member at a fast food joint. They can be seen getting along and singing the song Drop It Like It’s Hot, which is a famous upbeat number by Snoop Dogg. At the end of the clip, Matthew McConaughey is also heard saying his famous dialogue, ‘Alright, Alright, Alright’, which is a key moment in the video. In the caption for the post, McConaughey has mentioned that he was simply dueting with Snoop Dogg in this video. Have a look at the carpooling video shared on Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have expressed their delight over witnessing the two artists together in one frame. Some of the fans have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look. A fan went out to call the duo "living legends". See comments-

Image Courtesy: Matthew McConaughey Instagram

