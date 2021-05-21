Matthew McConaughey Shares Picture From 1988; Fan Asks Actor, 'wanna Go On Date With Me?'

Matthew McConaughey recently took to Instagram and treated his fans with a throwback picture of himself from 1988. In the picture, he was seen shirtless, looking at the camera intensely. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over his post and one of them said, “wanna go on a date with me to waffle house?” Take a look at Matthew McConaughey's Instagram post below.

Matthew McConaughey shares a throwback picture

Matthew McConaughey shared a throwback picture in which he can be seen sitting on a small white box-like seating. He wore blue denim jeans, brown boots and paired his look with a chain. He held a small glass bottle in his hand and struck a pose towards the camera. In his caption, he wrote, “1988 #greenlightsbook.”

Seems like the picture defines a part of his book, Greenlights. Appreciating his book, one fan said, “Loved this part of the book. The lettuce with ketchup.” The other wrote, “I am just reading this part of your book, which you were staying in Australia and I was shocked that how could you stand that awkward situation there!!!” Some also dropped comments such as “wanna go on a date with me to waffle house?”, “Wanna hold hands w me at ACL?”. “SO HOT”, “Dude was cooler even before I was born” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

About Matthew McConaughey's memoir

Greenlights is a book by Matthew McConaughey that was published on October 20, 2020. It has been described as Matthew McConaughey's memoir but he has called it an "approach book". The book debuted as number one on The New York Times non-fiction best-seller list. It includes stories and insights from his life in chronological order. It is a collection of stories, prayers, poems, people and places and more. Matthew had exiled himself in the desert without electricity for 52 days while writing the book.

A look at Matthew McConaughey's movies

Matthew gained prominence after his role in the film Dazed and Confused. He has appeared in films such as Angels in the Outfield, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, A Time to Kill, Failure to Launch, Fool's Gold, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and more. He has received numerous awards including the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Dallas Buyers Club.

(IMAGE: MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY'S INSTAGRAM)

