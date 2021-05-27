Matthew McConaughey Shares What Wife Camila Alves Had To Say About Him Leaving Rom-coms

Actor Matthew McConaughey's roles in romantic-comedy films including The Wedding Planner, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Fool’s Gold, Failure to Launch, have been memorable for fans. In a recent interview for AARP the Magazine’s June/July 2021 edition, the actor candidly revealed the unfiltered advice that wife Camila Alves gave him about leaving rom-coms. Matthew McConaughey said that he was leading a successful life as an actor.

According to him, he became a go-to rom-com guy and he liked being a part of it as it got him paid well. However, he soon noticed that at the time his life was getting deep. McConaughey met the love of his life and they had a newborn coming. The actor explained it has more joy and sadness coming together. At the time, the extremes, the ceilings, and the basement of his emotions had more depth and height to them.

He felt the need to compress the feeling with rom-coms. However, he also wanted some work that would challenge the vitality of feeling he was going through. McConaughey said that he was never being offered a drama film. When the actor spoke about the issue to his family, agent, and business manager, everyone thought he was out of his freaking mind. Except for his wife Camila, who told him, if he is willing to do it, then he must do it entirely.

Hence, Matthew McConaughey went on a sabbatical from Hollywood. He began rejecting all rom-coms script offered to him. During this time, he also turned down an offer of $14.5 million. The journey became tougher after this as the Texas native stopped getting any offer for more than a year. He began thinking that his Hollywood career might have reached its end.

Now, several years later he has only a simple piece of advice for everyone. He thinks that those people who go ‘nana-nana boo-boo’ when one falls down or fails, these people should always be kept on the sidelines. Matthew ended his interaction by saying that one must just keep living and say alright to everything. McConaughey met Camila Alves back in the year 2006. The duo was married in a private Catholic ceremony in June 2012. Together, they have three children.

(Image: Matthew McConaughey's Instagram)

