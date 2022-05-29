Matthew McConaughey Visits Hometown Uvalde To Meet Families Of Texas Shooting Victims

After strongly condemning the tragic mass shooting in an elementary school in Texas, actor Matthew McConaughey visited his hometown of Uvalde to meet the families of the victims and extend help. The act of terror by an 18-year-old killed 21 people — including 19 students and two adults. Days after the shooting, the Academy Award winner paid a visit to the community with Rep. Tony Gonzales, according to People.

During his visit to the Uvalde Civic Cente, the actor met the loved ones of those who lost their lives. Gonzales also shared glimpses from Matthew's visit and thanked him for helping 'heal the community'.

Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde post Texas shooting

Taking to his Twitter handle, Tony shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things." He continued, "Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal. #UvaldeUnited." Take a look:

In his statement condemning the attack, Matthew mentioned, "Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us." He called for strict action to be taken so that no parent has to go through what parents in Uvalde and others before them have endured. He stated, "We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue."

Other celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo as well as Taylor Swift, among others have issued statements after the incident.

More about Texas school shooting

Salvador Ramos, the shooter, opened fire on a fourth-grade classroom and barricaded himself inside, spending about an hour in Robb Elementary before authorities reached the location and killed him. Before arriving at the school, Ramos shot his grandmother at her residence. She was later airlifted to a hospital. US President Joe Biden has also spoken out about the attack and expressed his anger over the country's gun violence.

(IMAGE: AP)