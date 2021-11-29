Matthew McConaughey Won't Run For Texas Governor In 2022; Actor Explains Why

As the American actor, Matthew McConaughey was constantly hinting about planning to run for Texas Governor in 2022, he recently revealed that he will not be doing so. He dropped in a video of himself on social media and explained why he won't run for Texas Governor.

Many of his fans took to his video and expressed their sadness of him not running for Governor. Many of them stated that they were supporting him while others called him inspirational.

Why Matthew McConaughey won't run for Texas Governor 2022?

Matthew McConaughey recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video of himself in which he can be seen talking about whether he will be running for Texas Governor 2022 or not. In the video, he stated how for the past two years he has been working on questions and answers about how can he be most useful in his life, useful to himself, useful to his family. Stating further, he mentioned that he was recently exploring a category of service which was politics and added that he was listening and learning about Texas politics and American politics and learnt that they had some problems that needed to be fixed. He then stated that politics needed a new purpose and more trust as there's a lot of divide amongst people. He further explained what service meant to him and added how it was a humbling and inspiring path to ponder and yet a path he wasn't choosing to take at this moment. “What am I going to do? I am going to continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders," he added.

Several fans took to Matthew McConaughey's Instagram post and stated that they were supporting him. Some of them also praised him for being an inspiration to them and added how they loved his mindfulness. Some of the fans also hailed the actor after listening to his speech and stated that he was worthy of becoming a President. Take a look at some of the fans reactions-

Image: Instagram/@officiallymcconaughey