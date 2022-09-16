Matthew McConaughey's Soccer Film Scrapped Over 'disturbing Allegations' About Real Story

Matthew McConaughey's upcoming soccer film Dallas Sting has been scrapped just six weeks before the start of production due to 'disturbing allegations' about the true story on which it was based. Matthew McConaughey was to take on a central role in the project based on Bill Kinder, the coach of a group of Dallas high school girls who headed to China in 1984, beating major women's teams from China, Australia and Italy.

Matthew McConaughey's soccer film Dallas Sting scrapped weeks before filming

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Skydance production company received 'allegations of impropriety' regarding the true story and upon investigating, it was revealed that the allegations were serious enough to cancel the film."

The Daily Mail reported that the allegations against the 83-year-old Bill Kinder were sent to the company via an unknown source. In the mysterious letter, Kinder was accused of calling players by "inappropriate nicknames" and touching one player "outside their clothes," the outlet mentioned.

The Dallas coach refuted these allegations, mentioning that the letter "was pretty cryptic," and "nothing ever happened.'

Professional soccer player Ryann Torrero, who was cast in the movie, also expressed disappointment about the project being shelved despite the efforts of many. She told The Daily Mail, "I'm devastated about the movie and this wonderful opportunity not moving forward as I know many people have worked extremely hard on it."

Torrero continued, "But the most important thing here is that any concerns about misconduct or abuse are investigated and if guilt is found then justice be served. I hope the truth comes to light."

The movie also had Dopesick star Kaitlyn Dever as a part of the ensemble cast and she was set to play the coach's daughter. Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s director Kari Skogland was to helm the film, whose script was penned by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

(IMAGE: AP)