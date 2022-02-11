Friends alumni Matthew Perry is all set to release his memoir that will give fans a sneak peek into his life. Perry became a household name after appearing in the popular NBC sitcom Friends as Chandler Muriel Bing. Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. It starred Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Recently, on Friday the actor took to his Instagram handle and unveiled the cover of his book along with its release date. It will be published by Flatiron Books publication and will be released in November this year. As suggested by the title of the book it will deep deeper into his 'Friends,' his 'lovers' and 'the big terrible things'.

Matthew Perry gives first look into his memoir

The Odd Couple actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the cover page of the book. It featured Matthew's picture in it. The copy on the book cover read, 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.' As per the post, the release date for the memoir is November 1, 2022.

Sharing the post he captioned it as "So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop-up book."

Here take a look at his post-

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with comments like "Wow can't wait to finally read your side of the story after all those years (red heart emoticon), "other users wrote "Thank you for sharing your story with us! Can't wait to read it (folded hands and heart emoticon)" another user wrote, "Could I BE any more excited!" While the rest of the users expressed their excitement about the book.

Matthew Perry announced his memoir

Last year the actor opened up to the People's magazine about his book and said-

"There has been so much written about me by others in the past. I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth. In this case, the horse's mouth being me."

Image: Instagram@mattyperry4