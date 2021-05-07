Matthew Perry Matched With A 19-year-old TikTok User, Plays '20 Questions'

TikTok user Kate Haralson has spoken out following the release of a private video call she had with Friends fame Matthew Perry. Kate, who lives in Los Angeles, revealed that she was only 19 years old when she met Perry on the dating app Raya last year, shortly after he split from his current fiance Molly Hurwitz. When Kate posted a video of them chatting on a video call, their online exchange quickly went viral.

The now-deleted video showed Perry on a FaceTime call with Haralson, during which the two were playing '20 questions,' as suggested by the actor. Perry also asked her, "Am I as old as your father?" at one point during the game, according to the young TikToker.

The TikTok user recently went viral after sharing a private FaceTime call she had with Matthew Perry, claiming that she did so to reveal how older men in Hollywood are "taking advantage" of younger women on dating apps. While the TikTok user agreed that none of Perry's questions was sexual in nature, she mentioned that she was uncomfortable.

Talking about the same to Page Six, Kate revealed how Hollywood celebrities are matching with younger girls on dating apps. She added that a lot of people called her a bully and is very mean for sharing this. Kate said that it made her feel kind of bad, however, she feels like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that a lot of people should be aware of. Kate also stated that she was "inspired" by Nivine Jay, a TikTok user who recently posted a personal video of Ben Affleck after they met on a dating app.

Ben Affleck matches with a TikToker

Ben Affleck recently made headlines after a social media influencer, Nivine Jay posted a video in which she claimed that Ben Affleck sent her an Instagram video message after they met on the exclusive dating app Raya. Nivine, in the video, revealed that thinking of the time she matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so she unmatched him and he sent her a video on Instagram. Interestingly, she also posted a snippet of the Good Will Hunting actor's clip in which he was heard saying, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me." The clip was shared by Nivine on a video-sharing platform, which then went viral in no time. However, when this conversation took place remains unclear.

Image Source: Matthew Perry's Instagram

