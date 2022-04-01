Matthew Perry Pens Heartfelt Note For 'coolest Man' Bruce Willis Amid Aphasia Diagnosis

Hollywood star Bruce Willis, who has been in the industry for over four decades, has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that disrupts the ability to understand or express speech. The actor's family announced the same earlier this week and revealed he has stepped down from his acting career. While many Holywood celebrities sent love and warm wishes to the actor amid his health issues, FRIENDS star Matthew Perry recently called Willis the "coolest man" and suggested they should watch their film The Whole Ten Yards together.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Matthew Perry shared a long and heartfelt note for Bruce Willis following the latter's aphasia diagnosis. The actor expressed how it was disheartening for him to learn about Willis' condition and called the latter the "coolest man" he has ever met.

He wrote, "Dear @dobledebruce, I'm so sorry to hear about what you are going through, but your (you're) still the coolest man I've met in my entire life. You will remain in my prayers for a long long time. Maybe we should get together and watch the whole 10 yards and get a couple of hours of sleep together. Lots of love - Matthew Perry."

Bruce Willis and Matthew Perry shared the screen space in the 2000 film The Whole Nine Yards and its sequel The Whole Ten Yards. Bruce Willis also had a guest appearance in the legendary sitcom FRIENDS as he played the role of Rachel's love interest Paul.

Bruce Willis steps down from his acting career

Earlier this week, Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, took to her Instagram handle to announce the Die Hard star's aphasia diagnosis. She shared a note on the behalf of her, Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore and his five daughters - Scout, Rumer, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. The note read, "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," she further added.

Image: AP