Matthew Perry Posts First Photo From 'Friends' Reunion, Deletes It Later

Matthew Perry was among the last of the Friends actors to join social media, when he created his handle on Instagram not long ago. While he makes sure to share his pictures with fans from time to time, a picture that he had shared recently has created a lot of hype among fans. The picture, by his own admission, was from a Friends reunion. But the actor deleted the post shortly after, that has raised the speculations even further. However, he could not avoid a snapshot of his deleted post from going viral on the internet.

Matthew Perry’s photo from Friends reunion

Matthew Perry is most popularly known for portraying his consistently sarcastic character Chandler Bing in American sitcom Friends. Just like the rest of the star cast of the show, Perry makes several Friends references in his Instagram post. His recently deleted post shows him sitting in front of a mirror, while make-up artists worked on his face. He made a comic quip on his facial expression in the picture, which sees him keeping his mouth open with the make-up brush near his face. He wrote in the caption, “Seconds before eating a make up brush”.

He then continued, “Not to mention reuniting with my Friends”. The post took no time in receiving a wave of reactions from his fans. However, he soon deleted the post, raising even more speculations about the said reunion with his Friends co-stars. Apart from Perry, none of the actors from the show have shared any details about the nature of this latest reunion. More details on this update are now awaited by the huge fanbase of this show.

Friends had begun way back in 1994 and ended in 2004, after having released 10 successful seasons. It still remains one of the most popular shows from the west, watched by people all over the world. Along with Matthew Perry, actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer have all attained popularity from portraying their respective characters in the show. The demand for bringing back the show has been made from many of its fans, and a reunion was recently announced by the makers.