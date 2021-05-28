Matthew Perry Then And Now: Take A Look At Chandler Bing Through Ten Seasons Of 'FRIENDS'

Actor Matthew Perry is popularly known for his role Chandler Bing in the sitcom FRIENDS. Throughout the series, fans get to see the funny and emotional guy who ends up marrying Monica Geller. At the beginning of the series, he is introduced as a school friend of Ross Geller who lives in an apartment with his roommate Joey Tribbiani. As the series proceeds, we see the ultimate friendship bond between him and Joey. In the later stages, fans witness the romantic side of him when he starts dating Monica. if you are a huge fan of Matthew Perry, have a look at his pictures throughout the ten seasons.

Matthew Perry then and now (FRIENDS version)

Season 1

Season 2

Season 3

Season 4

Season 5

Season 6

Season 7

Season 8

Season 9

Season 10

FRIENDS Reunion

(Image Courtesy: Still From Friends and Friends Reunion)

More about FRIENDS Reunion

After seventeen years, the iconic cast of the sitcom came together for a reunion episode. In the episode, fans saw Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc exploring the set and reminiscing the memories from the time they recorded the episodes. This was followed by a conversation with host James Corden.

The reunion special also shows their journey while making FRIENDS. They also reenacted their favourite scenes as well as read scripts from their favourite episodes. The main cast was joined by Tom Selleck, who appeared as Richard Burke, Maggie Wheeler who appeared as a recurring character Janice, Reese Witherspoon who played Rachel's younger sister Jill, James Michael Tyler who played Gunther, Larry Henkin who played Mr Heckles and Christina Pickles and Elliot Gould who played Judy and Jack Geller.

Prolific celebrities like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, among several others appear as guest stars on the Reunion.

Throughout the episode, the cast and guests talked about their favourite moments, episodes and characters. It also featured fans all around the world talking about how the show has affected them and how they feel about it. The cast also revealed secrets from the initial stages, like how Jennifer and David had a huge crush on each other. They also revealed that they don't meet each other very often. The episode is available on HBO Max in the US and for the Indian audience on Zee5.

