Matthew Perry's Fans Divided Over His FRIENDS-themed Vaccination T-shirt

Matthew Perry is known for his role as Chandler Bing in the famous sitcom FRIENDS. Chandler's comic timing and his way of emphasising the word 'be' in a sentence won millions of hearts. Matthew Perry has started selling a range of t-shirts with Chandler's quotes written on them. He recently shared a vaccination t-shirt through social media. However, while some fans are drooling over Matthew's t-shirts, some are standing against him, calling his move "insensitive".

Matthew Perry's vaccination t-shirt

Matthew Perry took to his social media handles to share another t-shirt from his range. The t-shirt read, "Could I be anymore vaccinated?". In the caption, Matthew wrote, "Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt". He further mentioned that the t-shirt is available only for a short period of time.

Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt. Shop the entire collection at https://t.co/WzJDsPVqFX Only available for a limited time pic.twitter.com/M2G8hbNV23 — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) May 24, 2021

Matthew Perry's fans fight on Twitter

Matthew's post has begun a word battle among his fans. While some are willing to buy the t-shirt, others are calling it an insensitive move to make money amid a pandemic. A fan slammed the actor for selling vaccine-related t-shirts and replied to his tweet and wrote, "Making money from a t-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste. Could I BE any more annoyed". On the other hand, a fan wrote, "People asking Perry to not get profited from the pandemic, I have a question for you. Who is forcing you to buy anything? Just don't. I think a few bucks from T-shirt sales wouldn't matter to @MatthewPerry but it would mean a lot to people genuinely interested. Big fan, Perry". Within some time, a comment battle took place on Matthew's post.

Making money from a t-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste. Could I BE any more annoyed. — David St Hubbins (@spinaltapEleven) May 24, 2021

People asking Perry to not get profited from the pandemic, I have a question for you. Who is forcing you to buy anything? Just don't.



I think a few bucks from Tshirt sales wouldn't matter to @MatthewPerry but it would mean a lot to people genuinely interested.



Big fan, Perry. — Vinay (@nevermindmesyng) May 25, 2021

People who live in glass houses should not throw stones — Tina Wolff (@Tina_Soxatini) May 25, 2021

Absolutely love this and love Friends .Honestly do not care if antivaxxers don't like it .They are usually the negative people that always complain and nothing will ever make them happy anyways.#vaccinenotafraid — Zo M (@ironphotogirl) May 25, 2021

People should understand he is trying to use the fandom of friends ,the amount of love people give to these artists to get them vaccinated, so what if he makes some money out of it? would it kill to atleast get vaccinated and we don't ramble about other third party merchandise. — NOBLE MATHEW (@justaproxyy) May 26, 2021

Keep rocking your choices that's what our freedom is about right? Your choice to decide! Screw the haters. They'll have negative things to say regardless!!! @MatthewPerry who says it's not going to a charity? Most represent campaigns are. — Misty Promise (@MistyPromise) May 25, 2021

Fans react to Perry's Instagram post

The same battle took place on Matthew Perry's Instagram post. While a fan wrote, "You've vaccinated the world with your humour since 25 years ❤️", others criticised him for using a pandemic to sell t-shirts. An Instagram user wrote, "Could you BE any more brainwashed, paid off, blind, out of your lane... oh I could go on.". The battle went on in the comment section of the post.

