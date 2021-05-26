Last Updated:

Matthew Perry's Fans Divided Over His FRIENDS-themed Vaccination T-shirt

Matthew Perry took to his social media handles to share his vaccination t-shirt. While some fans liked his t-shirt, others criticised him for selling them.

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry is known for his role as Chandler Bing in the famous sitcom FRIENDS. Chandler's comic timing and his way of emphasising the word 'be' in a sentence won millions of hearts. Matthew Perry has started selling a range of t-shirts with Chandler's quotes written on them. He recently shared a vaccination t-shirt through social media. However, while some fans are drooling over Matthew's t-shirts, some are standing against him, calling his move "insensitive".

Matthew Perry's vaccination t-shirt

Matthew Perry took to his social media handles to share another t-shirt from his range. The t-shirt read, "Could I be anymore vaccinated?". In the caption, Matthew wrote, "Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt". He further mentioned that the t-shirt is available only for a short period of time. 

Matthew Perry's fans fight on Twitter

Matthew's post has begun a word battle among his fans. While some are willing to buy the t-shirt, others are calling it an insensitive move to make money amid a pandemic. A fan slammed the actor for selling vaccine-related t-shirts and replied to his tweet and wrote, "Making money from a t-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste. Could I BE any more annoyed". On the other hand, a fan wrote, "People asking Perry to not get profited from the pandemic, I have a question for you. Who is forcing you to buy anything? Just don't. I think a few bucks from T-shirt sales wouldn't matter to @MatthewPerry but it would mean a lot to people genuinely interested. Big fan, Perry". Within some time, a comment battle took place on Matthew's post.

Fans react to Perry's Instagram post

The same battle took place on Matthew Perry's Instagram post. While a fan wrote, "You've vaccinated the world with your humour since 25 years ❤️", others criticised him for using a pandemic to sell t-shirts. An Instagram user wrote, "Could you BE any more brainwashed, paid off, blind, out of your lane... oh I could go on.". The battle went on in the comment section of the post.

