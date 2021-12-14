Matthew Vaughn Confirms 'Kingsman 3' Will Begin Filming In September 2022

Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn is all set to start filming the third installment of Kingsman in September 2022. Comicbook.com recently interviewed the director, during which Vaughn revealed when the film would be released. Vaughn was reported as saying, "We will start filming in September." He hinted that Kingsman 3 will conclude Eggsy's story.

Kingsman 3 to begin filming in September 2022

The big news here is that Kingsman 3's future was uncertain following Disney's acquisition of Fox. Actor Taron Egerton, who plays the role of Eggsy, stated that he is excited to return to the role at least one more time so he could bid farewell to Eggsy in a proper manner. It is definitely a piece of good news for Kingsman fans, who have been waiting for years to experience more of the franchise's thrilling spy adventures.

While the first installment, Kingsman: The Secret Service garnered almost 75% of applauds as it grossed $414 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo). Things went cloudier after the release of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, as it gathered only a 51% rating on movie review website, Rotten Tomatoes. However, in terms of box office collection, it did gross a total of $410 million at the worldwide box office, a good competition with its predecessor.

The King's Man

Deciding not to move into the third sequel, Director Matthew Vaughn and company opted for a prequel film called The King's Man, which contains an entirely new cast. The King's Man is scheduled to hit theatres on December 22, 2021 in RealD 3D, Dolby 3D and 4DX. The release dates were extended several times right from November 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will have to wait and watch to see who exactly The King's Man will be. The film is said to be released in December 2022. If Kingsman 3's shooting begins in September 2022, then the film is likely to see a late 2023/early 2024 release.

The first two parts show the Kingsman organisation trying to foil terrorists' plots against the world, which raises expectations from Kingsman 3. The first sequel focussed on Eggsy, going from a working-class background to become a spy. The director has clarified that it will be the final part of a trilogy of films, but so far, no release date has been set for Kingsman 3.

Image: Twitter/@kingsmanmovie