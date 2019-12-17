Maverick Trailer Released, Tom Cruise Is Now Pilot Instructor | WATCH

Tom Cruise’s highly anticipated film Top Gun: Maverick trailer has finally been released. The trailer for Maverick was released on December 16, 2019. Read on to know more details about this story.

Top Gun Maverick trailer released

Tom Cruise’s film Top Gun was released in 1986. This action drama film received a cult classic status over a period of time. Tom Cruise played the role of Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a naval aviator. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics at the start but then performed well at the box-office and turned out to be a huge commercial success.

After the tremendous success of the first film, a sequel is set to be released soon. The trailer for Top Gun: Maverick has already been released. The trailer was released by Paramount Pictures on December 16, 2019. Apart from Tom Cruise, Maverick features an ensemble cast of seasoned actors. Tom Cruise is set to reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick but now as a pilot instructor for the new pilot trainees.

Top Gun: Maverick cast

Top Cruise as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell

Miles Teller as Lieutenant Bradley Rooster Bradshaw

Jennifer Connelly as Maverick’s love interest

Jon Hamm as Vice-admiral

Ed Harris as a Rear admiral

Glen Powell as a pilot trainee

Val Kilmer as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, the Vice-admiral

Monica Barbaro as Phoenix

Top Gun: Maverick trailer details

The Maverick trailer starts with the Rear admiral talking about the achievements of Pete "Maverick" and how lucky the new pilot trainees are to be trained by him. The trailer then progresses with similar shots from Top Gun that made the first movie iconic. Tom Cruise is once again cruising in his fighter jets. The trailer then shows the interaction between Tom Cruise as the new pilot instructor and his pilot trainees. The Maverick trailer also gives a glimpse of a fight between Tom Cruise as “Maverick” and Miles Teller as “Rooster”. Miles Teller plays the role of Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw son of Pete's late friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. Val Kilmer is reprising his role as “Iceman” Kazansky in Maverick. In the 1986 Top Gun, Kelly McGillis played the role of Tom Cruise’s love interest but in Top Gun: Maverick Jennifer Connelly plays the role of Cruise’s love interest.

