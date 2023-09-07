May December Teaser: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore Tap Into Their Dark Sides

Makers of May December have unveiled the teaser of the film starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year and received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Grand Theatre Lumière. Notably, May December was shot in just 23 days and will mark Moore’s fourth film with Todd Haynes.

3 things you need to know

May December is helmed by Todd Haynes.

The film will open at the New York Film Festival on September 29.

The teaser of the movie was released on September 5.

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore headline dark romance drama

Going by the teaser, May December will feature a scandalous romance between a married woman and a teenager, who eventually get married and move away to raise a family. The clip further introduces Natalie as a TV star who travels all the way to meet Moore's character and study her life to play her role on screen.

Soon after Natalie aka Elizabeth gets closer to the family, unresolved issues and scandalous facts come on the fore. "As Elizabeth attempts to get closer to the family, uncomfortable facts about their scandal unfurl, causing difficult, long-dormant emotions to resurface," reads the official logline of the movie.

More about May December

May December is based on the story of Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who was convicted in a case from 1997 on charges of second-degree rape of a child, Vili Fualaau who was 12 at the time. However, she eventually married Vil in 2005. May December is all set to open the New York Film Festival on September 29. It will also be screened at the BFI London Film Festival. The movie will be released in theatres in the US on November 17 before releasing on Netflix on December 1.