'May The 4th Be With You' Trends Online On Star Wars Day; Here's What's In Store For Fans

'May the 4th be with you' trended online on Star Wars Day. While fans expressed their excitement, there were many new ventures in store for fans.

'May the 4th be with you' trends online on Star Wars Day; here's what's in store for fans

One can understand the popularity of a franchise when a special day is marked to celebrate it. The legacy of one of the most popular franchises in the world, Star Wars, was honoured by fans across the world on May 4, with ‘May the 4th be with you’  messages. There were numerous special gestures and initiatives in store for the followers on the occasion of  'Star Wars Day.' 

Fans trend ‘May the 4th be with you' on Star Wars Day

‘May the 4th be with you,’ had originated from the iconic catchphrase ‘May the Force be with you,' from the science fiction franchise. Netizens wished ‘Happy Star Wars’ to the community by sharing memories of their favourite moments through pics, videos and art for the franchise that is entertaining viewers for four decades now.

 

 Many shared their delight on some fan-made artwork of some films and shows making it to Disney+.

Among the major highlights for 'Star Wars Day' was the launch of the animated series Star Wars: Bad Batch. The series is set to feature 16 episodes in all and traces the story of a group of genetically mutated clone troopers.

In an interesting mash-up, one iconic franchise meets another, as Maggie Simpson from The Simpsons leads Maggie Simpson In The Force Awakens From Its Nap.

Star Wars Biomes and Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs, which are virtual shows, too have been planned for the big day.

