Maya Rudolph Bags Her Second Consecutive 'Guest Comedy Actress' Emmy For 'SNL'

As the Creative Arts Emmy Awards recently unveiled the winners’ list, Maya Rudolph was seen bagging two Emmys for her appearance and voice-over for the show, Saturday Night Live, under the category of Guest Comedy Actress.

With this big win, Maya Rudolph also became the only second woman of colour and the fourth person of colour overall to receive back-to-back acting wins from the Television Academy. According to the reports by Variety, Rudolph stated how honoured she was to be a part of a legacy.

Maya Rudolph on winning the Emmy for Saturday Night Live

As Maya Rudolph won two consecutive Emmys in SNL, she expressed her delight in receiving the award and told the reporters via Zoom backstage on Sunday that “I feel really honored to be a part of something like that”.

“I feel really honored that I’m part of a legacy. It’s wild to be part of any group of anybody or anything, and I think it’s especially sweet for somebody like me, who just really feels like I am very much my own person and my own thing. I’m just doing only what I know how to do, so it feels really good to be acknowledged in that way.”

She further spoke about how Saturday Night Live was genuinely something that she had always dreamt of being a part of since she was a kid. Adding to it, she also mentioned that it held such a special place in her heart and felt proud that the award was for something that she loved so much. “It’s just wild to love something and then be recognized for it. That’s even better than you imagine because I think that when you love something so much, that is the reward”, she said.

Maya Rudolph also spoke about her experience of recording the voice-over for the show during the pandemic and revealed that it was a testament to having such a great team. She added how the hardest part was setting up temporary recording studios at home and mentioned how she did a lot of sweating during recording during quarantine because of some of the things they set up.

IMAGE: AP