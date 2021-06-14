Maya Rudolph Recalls Her Awkward Moment With George Clooney During Her First Oscars

Grown Ups and Saturday Night Live actor Maya Rudolph recently shared details about her awkward moment with George Clooney. While talking to a publication, she revealed how she thought that she knows him and went ahead to give him a hug, only to realise that she has never met him in her life.

Maya Rudolph's awkward encounter with George Clooney

While talking to Empire, the actor revealed that the first time when she went to the Oscars, she walked into the theatre and saw George Clooney in front of her. She went ahead to put her arms wide open as if she was meeting an old friend and in her mind, she thought she knew him. She added that being a gentleman, he got up, put a big smile on his face and opened his arms as well. While she walked towards him, she thought to herself that she used to work with him and it is nice to see him. As she hugged George, she realised that she has never met him in her life.

She further said that George instead of not hugging her, "just welcomed" her. She also added that she has never experienced something like this and that she genuinely lost her mind for a moment. Talking about the hug she said that George welcomed her with an open arm and enveloped her and that she will forever love him for this.

Other than this, she also talked about her first role in a school play and also about her career. She said that she was a maid in a Japanese folktale called the Nightingale. She giggled a lot throughout the play and probably had few lines to deliver. She added that when one is told that they will be playing the role of a maid, they don't see their name in neon lights "just yet".

More about Maya Rudolph movies

The actor left SNL in 2007 and went ahead to star in the movies like Bridesmaids (2011), Grown Ups 2 (2013), Inherent Vice (2014), Sisters (2015), CHiPs (2017), Life of the Party (2018), and Wine Country (2019). She is all set to star in Disenchanted that is currently filming and will be released in 2022. She will be playing the role of Malvina Monroe.

IMAGE: Maya Rudolph's IG and Shutterstock

