Mayim Bialik Reveals How 'being In The Public Eye Was Definitely Abnormal'

Mayim Bialik, popular for her portrayal of Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory, recently opened up about her feelings of being on television as well as growing up as an actor in front of the audience. As the actor began her acting career as a child artist, she even talked about how her family treated her like a normal kid.

Mayim Bialik: “Being on TV made me feel like an outsider”

As per reports by Fox News, Mayim Bialik opened up about her experience of being a child artist in Hollywood. She stated that she was confused about whether she felt normal growing up as a child actor and even revealed that it really did not have anything to do with the fact that she was an actor. It was because she came from an unusual family and nothing really felt normal for her.

Mayim Bialik even spoke about how being on television made her feel like an outsider and stated that being in the public eye was definitely abnormal. She further recalled that there was a lot about her life that was still normal and that she was treated like a normal kid at home where she had to go to school, do her chores and be picked on by her brother.

Mayim Bialik further recalled that she was 19 years of age when she left the industry and was away for 12 years. She shared that she got her degree and had her two sons. She even mentioned that she taught neuroscience for about five years after getting her degree. Speaking about what made her join The Big Bang Theory cast, she confessed that she was running out of health insurance and decided to go back to acting so that she could get enough insurance to cover her toddler and her infant. She then made an interesting revelation that she had never watched The Big Bang Theory before she was signed for the show.

Some of the latest Mayim Bialik’s shows include Call Me Kat in which she is essaying the role of a 39-year-old single woman. The actor will also be seen as a guest host on the popular American TV game show, Jeopardy!. Mayim Bialik will also be directing the upcoming movie, As Sick as They Made Us.

