Mayim Bialik Suggests Amy Farrah Fowler Should Replace Amy Coney Barrett In Supreme Court

Mayim Bialik is one of the most popular TV actors in Hollywood. She is also known for her active social media presence. She recently took to her official Instagram handle to react on the recent confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett on the US supreme court. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Mayim Bialik suggests Amy Farrah Fowler should replace Amy Coney Barrett

Mayim Bialik took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself from the series The Big Bang Theory. In the picture, Mayim Bialik in The Big Bang Theory is seen smiling for the camera. She captioned the post as, “Can we swap out Amy Coney Barrett with Amy Farrah Fowler to the Supreme Court of the United States? Please??? #SupremeCourt #SCOTUS #TBBT”. Mayim Balik played the role of Amy Farrah Fowler in the popular series The Big Bang Theory. She is a neuroscientist and plays the love interest of Sheldon Cooper in the series. Here is a look at Mayim Bialik’s Instagram.

Amy Coney Barrett as US Supreme Court Justice

Mayim Bialik’s comments came after Amy Coney Barrett replaced the recently deceased Ruth Bader Ginsburg. According to a report by Metro, Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the new US Supreme Court Justice on Monday by US President Donald Trump. The Democrats have been against the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett. Mayim Bialik is known to be a supporter of the Democrats and has been vocal about her support for Joe Biden as the US president. As soon as Mayim Bialik shared the picture on her Instagram, the comments section was flooded by fans who reiterated the same. A lot of fans agreed on her statements while others disagreed. One of the netizens wrote, “Please and thank you.” Another fan wrote that she misses Amy Farrah Fowler. Here is a look at some of the comments on Mayim Bialik’s Instagram.

Mayim Bialik news

Earlier this year, Mayim Bialik had spoken to Metro and had made a surprising revelation about The Big Bang Theory. Mayim Bialik revealed that she has never seen most of the episodes. She further explained the reason behind it and said that she does not watch herself on television. She mentioned that she has never sat and watched an entire episode of The Big Bang Theory ever. Mayim Bialik is currently busy in making her new series Call Me Kat.

Image Credits: amy_coney_barrett_fan and Mayim Bialik Instagram

