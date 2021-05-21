Mayim Bialik Switches To Stainless Steel Utensils, Desi Fans Say 'common In Indian Homes'

American actress Mayim Bialik, who is popularly known for her role in the hit series The Big Bang Theory, recently shared a post on Facebook and informed about using stainless steel utensils instead of plastic ones. The actress who played the role of neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler in the series wrote that she stopped using plastic years ago because “we hippie types are very concerned about the chemicals in plastic.”

Mayim Bialik switches to stainless steel utensils

With stainless steel utensils, Mayim loves to enjoy every meal in it as they are dishwasher safe as well. “I stopped using plastic years ago because we hippie types are very concerned about the chemicals in plastic. I used thrift store finds for plates and such so that I wasn’t heating up food and feeding my kids with plastic. People thought I was nuts lol. My kids are now 12 and 15, but I still don’t use plastic! I love the stainless steel options now available widely like these from Ahimsa. They’re dishwasher safe and made by a small company in Indiana. The way we feed our families and ourselves does matter and I’m so grateful this company exists,” she wrote.

Mayim Bialik’s post has gone viral on social media with over 53,000 likes and hundreds of shares within hours of upload. The desi netizens were quick to pour in their thoughts and opinions on the picture while some recalled old memories. One of the users wrote, “These have been in use in every nook and corner in India for ages. Glad to see the others catching u.” Another user wrote, “They’ve been around forever at very low cost.” A third user shared that these kinds of utensils will be found in every Indian household for cooking, storage, and serving. Another netizen echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “these are quite commonly found at every Indian home. They last more than a lifetime.”

(IMAGE: Mayim Bialik/ Facebook/ AP)

