‘McHale’s Navy' Star, Yoshio Yoda, Dies At 88 In California

Yoshio Yoda, the actor who is popular among the masses for his character 'Fuji', passed away on January 13 in Fullerton, California. He was 88. He was seen in every episode of 1962-1966 ABC sitcom ‘McHale’s Navy’, which was set during World War II.

The actor and businessman Yoda was born in Tokyo. He studied law at Keio University, Japan before he decided to pursue a career in acting. In 1958, he enrolled in the University of Southern California's film school from where he graduated with a degree in cinema arts.

Yoshio Yoda's acting career

Yoda soon grabbed the opportunity to become a screen actor in 1961. He was recommended by the school to movie producers who wanted to cast a bilingual in Japanese and English. He was cast in the 1962 war film 'The Horizontal Lieutenant.'

His work opened the door of entertainment for him and this led to his casting as McHale's Navy's Fuji Kobiaji. Yoda played the role of Seaman 3rd Class Fujiwara Takeo Kobiashi, who was commonly named as “Fuji” by his American buddies.

Fuji was an Imperial Japanese Navy deserter adopted by the rule-breaking PT-73 crew which was headed by Lieutenant Quinton McHale (played by star Ernest Borgnine). The crew stationed at Taratupa, an island base in the Pacific, manage dto hide Fuji from Capt. Wally Binghamton (Joe Flynn).

Yoda also marked his presence on an episode of Love, American Style in 1969. This took place after McHale’s Navy was cancelled in 1966 before he joined a corporate job.