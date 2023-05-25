MCU Characters Who Are Not In Marvel Comics

Quick links:
Evan Peters plays the role of Quicksilver in the X-Men films and also appeared in MCU's WandaVision. His MCU character is fictional as Agatha Harkness deceived Wanda by painting him as Quicksilver.
Sophia Di Martino plays the role of Sylvie, a Loki variant. However, her character in the multiversal drama does not exist in the comics and was created for the mini-series.
Darcy Lewis served as the heart of Thor and Thor: The Dark World. Kat Dennings' character blends naturally with the other comic book characters. However, she is not in the Marvel Comics.
Awkwafina filled in the shoes of Katy, the best friend of Simu Liu's Shang-Chi. With a complete character arc for herself, it's hard to believe that Katy is not part of Shang-Chi's original lore.