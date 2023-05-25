Last Updated:

MCU Characters Who Are Not In Marvel Comics

Several beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Phil Coulson and Darcy Lewis among others, were written solely for the MCU.

Nitish Vashishtha
Evan Peters, X-Men, MCU
Image: Twitter

Evan Peters plays the role of Quicksilver in the X-Men films and also appeared in MCU's WandaVision. His MCU character is fictional as Agatha Harkness deceived Wanda by painting him as Quicksilver.

Sylvie Laufeydottir, Loki
Image: Twitter

Sophia Di Martino plays the role of Sylvie, a Loki variant. However, her character in the multiversal drama does not exist in the comics and was created for the mini-series. 

Kat Dennings, Thor
Image: Twitter

Darcy Lewis served as the heart of Thor and Thor: The Dark World. Kat Dennings' character blends naturally with the other comic book characters. However, she is not in the Marvel Comics. 

Awkwafina, Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings
Image: Twitter

Awkwafina filled in the shoes of Katy, the best friend of Simu Liu's Shang-Chi. With a complete character arc for herself, it's hard to believe that Katy is not part of Shang-Chi's original lore.

Phil Coulson, Clark Gregg
Image: Twitter

The Avengers (2012) introduced Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson, who served as the right-hand man to Nick Fury. The character was written for the MCU and is not in the comics.

