MCU Fans Rejoice As Anthony Mackie Gears Up To Play Captain America In Upcoming Movie

According to a report published by Deadline, Anthony Mackie is all geared up to reprise the role in the much-loved Captain America series. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson had assumed the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans across the globe are delighted by the news but admit that they will miss Chris Evans playing the role of Captain America if Mackie assumes the role in the upcoming film.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are taking Twitter by storm and tweeting their feelings about the tentative change in their favourite series. Fans tweeted that they were looking forward to seeing Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as Captain America. They also mentioned that they fell in love with his character in the comics.

Looking forward to seeing more of sam wilson as captain America in the MCU as he was great in the comics pic.twitter.com/vZJ0Dxbpim — Gangster Enieb (@GangsterEnieb) August 18, 2021

Another Twitter user uploaded a GIF of Anthony Mackie in the Captain America suit with the famous shield in his hand. The fan mentioned that he couldn't wait to see Mackie as Captain America.

Can’t wait for our Captain America 😍 pic.twitter.com/i6Vgh6Iq4L — Alexis (@_Alexis__Alexis) August 18, 2021

Another user mentioned that he believes that the position of Captain America belongs to Anthony Mackie. He wrote,

Woo! Can't wait! For me the thrill of watching Marvel movies unfold is over but I'm keen to watch Anthony take on the role. After watching the series I really feel like the position of Captain America belongs to him. Cant wait to see where they take the character — Dylan Murphy (@Dylan_Murphy93) August 19, 2021

Marvel’s Captain America 4 is expected to hit theatres in 2023. The franchise also has Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home on the roster, and fans could not be more excited. Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are also some of Marvel’s upcoming films expected to release in 2022.

Picture Credits: mar_tesseract-Twitter