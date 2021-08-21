MCU President Kevin Feige Reveals 'Avengers 5' Is 'underway & Already Started'

Marvel's president Kevin Feige, recently, in an interview with Collider, revealed that 'a new saga' of Avengers franchise, is starting to take shape. He also hinted that Avengers 5, a part of one of Hollywood's biggest hit franchises, could have a theatrical release. As the Marvel studios move deeper into its Phase 4 slate, MCU's future begins to take grander shape than ever. Marvel is currently gearing up to release its landmark 25th film with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Kevin Feige: "Avengers 5 could release in theatres"

In a conversation with Collider, Kevin Feige revealed that 'a new saga' of Avengers franchise is 'already underway.' He added that he and the Marvel studios want a reasonable amount of time between Avengers: Endgame and the next major team-up. The mega-producer, however, did not give an estimated amount of time. He said that the studio needs time to 'build that saga, like the Infinity saga saw its base being built in Phase 1 before they start bringing everyone together.'

Avengers: Endgame was the end of an era for the most successful film franchises of all time. The film had bid farewell to many of its founding superheroes such as Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, and Chris Evans' Captain America. However, it is speculated that a new slate of heroes will be stepping into the spotlight.

The film went on to become the highest-grossing film globally. The franchise is not just about the emotional value to the Marvel Studio, but the Box Office numbers are one of the biggest reasons. Many fans and followers have been wondering when the next epic superhero team-up could be released. The original Avengers movie was released in the year 2012. It was three years later that Avengers: Age of Ultron was released in 2015. The MCU came up with back-to-back hits, Infinity War and Endgame, in the year 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Phase four, Marvel has a list of illustrious line up that is all about legacies and the introduction of new characters. Several new instalments have been Thor, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy, and a few Disney+ Hotstar shows such as Loki.

Image Credit: AVENGERS' TWITTER/ AP