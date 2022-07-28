MCU To Get More 'Avengers' Movies With 2025 Releases, Confirms Kevin Feige

The San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was a massive event as it took place in person after three years. The event saw Marvel Studios announcing a long line-up of films and web series in both its Phase 4 and 5. From Daredevil to Captain America and even Fantastic Four were announced at the event. During the Comic-Con, Kevin Feige confirmed that Marvel will get more Avengers movies with the 2025 releases of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Kevin Feige confirms more Avengers movies coming fans' way

According to MTV News, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige talked about the long hiatus and revealed that there will be more Avengers movies releasing soon. Explaining the same, he mentioned that when they were doing Phase1, 2 and 3, there were fewer projects over more years. Adding to it, Feige stated that they were smaller projects and individual character stories, and it felt appropriate at that point, that after every two or three years that it took for a phase, they would do an Avengers film.

Kevin Feige further continued by reflecting on the recently released Marvel projects while leaving fans curious about the upcoming movies. “As [Phase] 4, 5 and 6 were coming together, there are more projects in less years – because of all the amazing stuff we’re now allowed to do on Disney+, and getting characters from Fox, Fantastic Four and Deadpool — that it felt like, certainly after ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame,’ that we thought ‘Avengers’ movies aren’t cappers. So many of our movies now — ‘Multiverse of Madness’ and what you’re about to see in [‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’], all are big team-up films introducing big parts of the mythology… ‘Avengers’ films really should be the capper to a saga.”

MCU Phase 5 line-up

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023

Secret Invasion in Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023

Echo in Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 in Summer 2023

The Marvels on July 28, 2023

Blade on November 3, 2023

Ironheart in Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos in Winter 2023/2024

Daredevil: Born Again in Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024

Image: Instagram/@feigekev