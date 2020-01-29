MCU's SMARTEST Characters Introduced Until Now; Know Who Ranks At The Top

Marvel's Phase 4 is making all the news and every fan is excited to see what the comic company is going to offer. As MCU moves forward with its movie plans, they are breaking all the records and have proven to be unstoppable. As many movies from the studios are lined up for their subsequent releases, many people are wondering if any new smart-ass character is going to make a cameo ahead.

However, until now, many intelligent and smart characters have taken the heart of the audiences and here is a list of top three most intelligent superheroes of Marvel Cinematic Universe as per Marvel.com that have been showcased in the previous movies

1. Tony Stark

While many intelligent people are still wondering how he created the smaller version of an arc reactor, Tony Stark found a new element and designed dozens of Iron Man suits. He later went ahead with designing nanotech laced suit. Fans cannot forget Hulk Buster and his sunglasses (from Spider-Man: Far From Home) that can literally control anything in the world. Being humanity's last hope, Stark broke all the norms and created a time machine and a suit that is a replica of the Infinity Gauntlet to hold the Infinity stones which played a key role in saving the entire universe from Thanos.

2. Shuri

One of the smartest characters in MCU and also the most intelligent female character in the entire universe, Shuri, is capable of bringing any tech program to life. When Vision's program broke down because of the alien attacks in Avengers: Infinity War, Shuri was the one who exclaimed that she could have made Vision better and she could even make him survive without the mind stone. All the Black Panther techs are ultimately designed by this superintelligent female.

3. Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner is undoubtedly amongst the smartest characters in the MCU leaving behind Fitz, Dr Hank, and even Howard Stark. The character is shown more intelligent in the comic universe. However, one can see Bruce Banner's smartness in many movies which proved that he is more than just a destructive experiment called 'Hulk'.

He is considered by Tony Stark as one of the most intelligent people he would want in his experiments, for protecting the world. Bruce proved his intelligence to everyone by controlling Hulk's rage and becoming Professor Hulk or Dr Hulk. This is not an easy task as it is difficult to calculate and culminate one's personality and mixing the berserk Hulk's strength with his intelligence.

