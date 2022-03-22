'Mean Girls' Actor Jonathan Bennett Ties The Knot With Longtime Beau Jaymes Vaughan

Actor Jonathan Bennett who is known for his role as Aaron Samuels in the popular 2004 film Mean Girls starring Lindsay Lohan has officially tied the knot with his beau Jaymes Vaughan. The duo got engaged in November 2020 and have been flaunting their relationship on each other's social media. Moreover, they did not shy away from discussing their wedding plans with fans as they shared pictures of their venue on Instagram.

The duo has now officially signed the marriage papers as they talked about their love and bond in an interview. Check out Jonathan Bennet and Jaymes Vaughan's wedding pics here.

Jonathan Bennett marries Jaymes Vaughan

In an interview with People Magazine, Jonathan Bennet & Jaymes Vaughan talked about their marriage, which was held at Unico Rivera Maya Hotel in Mexico on March 19, 2022. Diverting from traditions, the duo met each other at the altar instead of walking down the aisle. They danced their way to the alter on the song Vaughan wrote for Bennett at the couple's engagement. Moreover, as per the outlet, their wedding rings which can be doubled as engagement rings are customized diamond jewellery made specifically for same-sex couples.

Talking about their 'classic' wedding ceremony, Vaughan told People magazine, ''We wanted, if the photos were turned black and white, you do not know if it's 1922 or if it's 2122 — we wanted everything to feel really timeless." Additionally, Vaughan candidly talked about choosing inclusive venues and vendors in regards to their LGBTQ+ fam by saying, ''The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family."

Jonathan Bennet also talked about his new journey in life with Vaughan by describing the ceremony as 'dream wedding' and saying, ''We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren't on a movie set, but this was actually our real life. If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect."

Image: Instagram/@jonathandbennett