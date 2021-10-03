Mean Girls Day: What Is Mean Girls Day And Why Is It Celebrated On October 3?

The date 'October 3' conjures up all kinds of pleasant sentiments of nostalgia for fans of the 2004 cult comedy Mean Girls. Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan, recalls being in the classroom daydreaming about her high school crush, Aaron Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennett, in one of the film's most famous scenes. Cady looks ecstatic when Aaron turns to speak to her, thinking that this could be the start of their blossoming romance. In reality, all he wanted to know was the date.

What may appear to be a minor moment on first viewing has become one of the film's most iconic quotations, to the point where 3 October has become unofficially known around the world as "Mean Girls Day". Today, Twitter and Instagram are filled with movie-related tweets and memes, the bulk of which contain pictures, gifs, and videos of the aforementioned sequence. Others commemorated the day by tweeting more film quotes.

October 3 known as 'Mean Girls day'

“On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was.” Cady recalls. “It’s October 3rd,” she replies, too excited about the exchange to notice that the topic could not have been more mundane.

Lindsay Lohan aka Cady Heron shares memory

Actress Lindsay Lohan also shared a post for it on her Instagram today with the caption, “It’s October 3rd," with hashtags of meangirls and itsoctober3rd. She shared stills from the scene. Cady can be seen saying the iconic dialogue.

'Mean Girls' plot and adaptations

Mark Waters directed and Tina Fey essayed Mean Girls, a 2004 American teen comedy film. Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey feature in the picture, which also marks Amanda Seyfried's film debut. It is based in part on Rosalind Wiseman's nonfiction self-help book Queen Bees and Wannabes, published in 2002, which examines female high school social cliques, bullying, and the negative repercussions on girls. After years of her parents educating her while undertaking research in Africa, the plot revolves around a naive adolescent girl finding her way through the social structure of a modern American high school. On January 23, 2011, ABC Family debuted the made-for-television sequel Mean Girls 2. In March 2018, a Broadway musical adaption debuted.

(IMAGE: Twitter - @Marv_Gloria)