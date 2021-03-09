Meek Mill’s Net Worth 2021: All About The 'Going Bad' Fame American Rapper

Meek Mill is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and activist. He is known for songs and projects like Tupac back, iMA Boss, Going bad, Otherside of America, Beleive, Litty, Fall Thru, and many more. Meek Mill is a successful artist who is also known to be gripped around many controversies. A few days ago, he faced criticism for his unreleased song titled "Don't Worry (RIP Kobe)". The rapper made a reference to the legendary Kobe Bryant, who died last year in a helicopter crash. Read on to know more about rapper Meek Mill’s net worth as of 2021.

Meek Mill’s net worth 2021

According to a report on wealthypersons portal, Meek Mill's net worth is at $25 million currently. Meek Mill makes most of his income through concert tours, through the sales of his albums, singles and endorsement deals. He has endorsed many brands like Monster energy drink as well as Puma in the past. Meek Mill rose to fame when he dated rapper Nicki Minaj in early 2015.

In August 2019, a documentary series, which went by the name of Free Meek, based on the rapper’s clash with the criminal justice system, was released on an OTT platform. Meek served as the executive producer for the documentary series. He owns many luxury cars and properties which amount to his income. He is also the owner of a record company known as Dream Chasers Records, which was launched by him in October 2012.

The rapper has worked with successful artists like Nicki Minaj, Drake, Justin Timberlake, Tory Lanez, Post Malone, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran and many others. The discography of American rapper consists of 4 studio albums, 5 extended plays, 1 compilation album, 3 collaborative albums, 11 mixtapes, 37 singles, 10 promotional singles and 30 music videos.

Meek Mill's latest news

Meek Mill is recently facing backlash for his “insensitive” rap line about the tragic death of Kobe Bryant in his upcoming track. Twitterati has taken to the micro-blogging site to express their displeasure on the same. The verse is a direct reference to the tragic helicopter accident that took the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gina along with at least seven others on January 26, 2020. According to an HITC report, the lyrics in question is a part of Meek Mill and Lil Baby's upcoming musical collaboration venture. The rapper appears to say, "If I ever lack I'm going out with my choppa, it be another Kobe", in a preview of the track, Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe).

