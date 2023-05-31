Last Updated:

Meet Al Pacino's Family: All About The Godfather Star's Children

Al Pacino is all set to welcome his fourth child at the age of 83. Meet his family, including his three children.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Hardika Gupta
al pacino family
1/8
Image: Olivia Pacino/Instagram

Al Pacino is all set to welcome his fourth child at the age of 83. He is popular for his role in The Godfather series and many other movies,  achieving the status of a Hollywood icon. 

al pacino family
2/8
Image: Olivia Pacino/Instagram

Al Pacino gained recognition for his role as Michael Corleone in The Godfather. He featured in movies like Serpico, Scarface, Sea of Love and many more. He began his acting career in the early 70s.

al pacino family
3/8
Image: Noor Alfallah/Instagram

Noor Alfallah, 29, is the actor's current girlfriend, who is pregnant with his fourth child. As per reports, she is a producer in the entertainment industry. 

al pacino family
4/8
Image: Julie Pacino/Instagram

Julie Marie Pacino (33) is the actor's eldest daughter with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant. She was born in 1989 in New York City. She is a filmmaker by profession. 

al pacino family
5/8
Image: Olivia Pacino/Instagram

Anton James Pacino is Al Pacino and his ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo's son. He was born in Los Angeles in 2021. Not much is known about him as he prefers to stay away from public eye. 

al pacino family
6/8
Image: Olivia Pacino/Instagram

Al Pacino and Beverly's second child Olivia Rose Pacino is Anton's twin sister. She has an active social media presence with 17.8K followers.

al pacino family
7/8
Image: Twitter

The actor's ex-girlfriend and Julie's mother Jan Tarrant is an acting coach. The ex-couple dated for a year in 1980 before welcoming Julie. She currently resides in New York City. 

al pacino family
8/8
Image: Beverly D

Al Pacino and Beverly D'Angelo lived together for seven years. They share two children. They called quite in 2004. Beverly is an actress and a singer.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Who is King? The singer who enthralled fans at IPL 2023 closing ceremony

Who is King? The singer who enthralled fans at IPL 2023 closing ceremony
Paresh Rawal birthday: Tikku Ali Sayed to Pinky, actor's versatile roles over the years

Paresh Rawal birthday: Tikku Ali Sayed to Pinky, actor's versatile roles over the years
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com