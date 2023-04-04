Meet Blue Beetle Star Xolo Mariduena; Child Actor To DC's First Latino Superhero

Quick links:
Xolo Mariduena was born and brought up in LA, California. His father, Omar G Ramirez, is a music producer and his mother, Carmelita Ramirez Sanchez, is a radio host. His family has been in showbiz.
Xolo Mariduena made his acting debut at the age of 11 in 2012 with the comedy-drama show titled Parenthood. While this series marked his major debut, he had already worked in ads before that.
In 2018, he rose to fame for playing the lead role of Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai. He was just 16 years old when he featured in the show.
Before Cobra Kai, Xolo Mariduena appeared in several TV shows including Major Crimes, Mack & Moxy, and Twin Peaks, among others.
He also featured in the animated show titled Victor and Valentino, Cleopatra in Space, The Netflix Afterparty, Fast & Furious Spy Racers, and Batwheels, among others.