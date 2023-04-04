Last Updated:

Meet Blue Beetle Star Xolo Mariduena; Child Actor To DC's First Latino Superhero

Xolo Mariduena is well-known for his role in the hit show Cobra Kai. Now, he will seen as Jaime Reyes in DC's Blue Beetle.

Anjali Choudhury
Xolo Maridueña
1/6
Image: @xolo_mariduena/Instagram

Xolo Mariduena was born and brought up in LA, California. His father, Omar G Ramirez, is a music producer and his mother, Carmelita Ramirez Sanchez, is a radio host. His family has been in showbiz.

Xolo Maridueña
2/6
Image: @xolo_mariduena/Instagram

Xolo Mariduena made his acting debut at the age of 11 in 2012 with the comedy-drama show titled Parenthood. While this series marked his major debut, he had already worked in ads before that. 

Xolo Maridueña
3/6
Image: @xolo_mariduena/Instagram

In 2018, he rose to fame for playing the lead role of Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai. He was just 16 years old when he featured in the show. 

Xolo Maridueña
4/6
Image: @xolo_mariduena/Instagram

Before Cobra Kai, Xolo Mariduena appeared in several TV shows including Major Crimes, Mack & Moxy, and Twin Peaks, among others. 

Xolo Maridueña
5/6
Image: @xolo_mariduena/Instagram

He also featured in the animated show titled Victor and Valentino, Cleopatra in Space, The Netflix Afterparty, Fast & Furious Spy Racers, and Batwheels, among others.

Xolo Maridueña
6/6
Image: @xolo_mariduena/Instagram

Now, Xolo Mariduena is all set to feature in the DC movie Blue Beetle. He will play the role of Jaime Reyes, who gets overpowered by an alien Scarab. He is the first DC superhero of Latino origin.

