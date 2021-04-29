Megan Fox And Colson Baker's New Stills From 'Midnight In The Switchgrass' Are Sizzling

A new set of photos from Megan Fox's upcoming crime action film Midnight in the Switchgrass have been released. The Transformers actor is looking better than ever in her role as a police officer, alongside Bruce Willis. The movie also features her beau Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly. Let's take a look at the newly releases stills below.

Megan Fox's latest photos from Midnight in the Switchgrass

People Magazine revealed a set of photos from Megan Fox's next film. The photos show the cast of the film in the middle of various scenes. The very first photo features Megan Fox and Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly standing close to one another. Colson is leaning against the wall and Megan is looking down and standing with her back against the wall. She is dressed in a short black skirt, whereas Colson is dressed in a black T-shirt and printed pants, with a cigarette in one hand.

In one photo, Bruce Willis and Megan Fox are sitting at a diner whereas in another they are walking side by side towards a crime scene. Both are dressed in formal attire consisting of a shirt, pant and an occasional jacket. Their police badges are also visible in one of the photos. In another photo, Emile Hirsch is standing in the rain and bathed in orange light with a gun pointed at someone.

About Midnight in the Switchgrass movie

Midnight in the Switchgrass is an upcoming American crime thriller movie. It is directed by Randall Emmett, who is well-known for producing films like 2 Guns. This movie marks his directorial debut. The cast of the movie comprises Emile Hirsch, Megan Fox, Bruce Willis and Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly in prominent roles. Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine will be also seen in a supporting role in the film. Midnight in the Switchgrass is slated to release in July 2021.

About Megan Fox and Colson Baker

Megan Fox was last seen in the film Rogue as Samantha O'Hara. She will be next seen in upcoming films like Big Gold Brick and Till Death. She will be also doing a voiceover for the upcoming fantasy animated film Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphins. Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker is a rapper, singer and songwriter known for the songs like Wild Boy and Bad Things. He has also appeared in a handful of movies like Bird Box, Nerve, The Dirt, etc. Megan Fox and Colson Baker began dating in 2020.

(Promo Image Source: Megan Fox Instagram)