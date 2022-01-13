Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Engaged: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney & Others Send Love

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged now. The actor and the rapper announced the news with several videos on their Instagram. The videos were from the big moment when Kelly got down on one knee to pop the question to Megan Fox and how the actor who was completely awestruck by the beautiful moment, nodded a yes in return. Since the two announced the news on Instagram, they have been receiving love and blessings from various Hollywood personalities.

Fox shared a video of Kelly taking to his one knee at the top of a flight of outdoor stairs under the tree where the two say they fell in love in July of 2020. The couple went Instagram official with their relationship in July 2020 and soon became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood. Megan shared the video where Kelly got down on the knees and sooner Megan accompanied him with the same gesture and exchanged the rings. Later the two sealed the priceless moment with a kiss.



Hollywood stars pour in love for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Soon after the two broke the news on the Internet, their friends from the industry were quick to pour in their love. Commenting on the post shared by Megan about her engagement, Kim Kardashian congratulated the couple saying, "So happy for u guys!!!" in the comments. Also, Kourtney Kardashian who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly's best friend, Travis Barker commented a string of red heart emojis on Fox's post. Travis Barker who has been a collaborator and friend to Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker replied to the latter's post showing off the stunning engagement ring and wrote, "F**K Yeah." Also, Whitney Cummings wrote, "Cut to me and Pete D fighting in a cage over who officiates this wedding."

While captioning the memorable moment, Megan wrote, “In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time."

"Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.” Adding, she wrote, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every life before this one, and as in every life that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22," she added.

On the other hand, Kelly shared a video where Megan can be seen flaunting the beautiful diamond and emerald ring. While recalling the moment, Kelly revealed how he brought Megan under the same tree, beneath which they had first felt something for each other.

IMAGE: Instagram/MeganFox/AP