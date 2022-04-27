Transformers star Megan Fox has issued a clarification on her 'blood-drinking' comment, which she previously mentioned while announcing her engagement to beau Machine Gun Kelly. The engagement post that was shared in January consisted of a surprising claim by Fox. "I said yes … and then we drank each other's blood," concluded her statement as she boasted about her romantic milestone online.

Now, during her latest interview with the British Glamour magazine for the cover of their April 2022 issue, Megan Fox explained the context behind her statement. She admitted that the couple consumes each other's blood occasionally but it is for 'ritual purposes only'.

Megan Fox issues clarification on 'blood-drinking' comment

The Transformers actor revealed that her statement has misled people into believing that they drink goblets of each other's blood. However, in reality, the couple only consumes a few drops of it occasionally for rituals that the couple has faith in.

She said, "So, I guess to 'drink' each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood. It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

During the interaction, Fox detailed her faith in astrology stating that she performs metaphysical practices and meditations on new moons and full moons. She jokingly added that her beau Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker believes in her practises to the point where he is willing to cut open his chest and say 'Take my soul'. When questioned if such a scenario has happened between the two, Megan laughed as she denied "It hasn't happened".

Megan Fox announces engagement with Machine Gun Kelly

While sharing a video of Kelly proposing to her, Megan wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22"

Image: Instagram/@meganfox