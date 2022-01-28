Megan Fox Flaunts Her Engagement Ring In 'Euphoria' Inspired Makeover; See Pics

Actor Megan Fox recently took to her social media handle to flaunt her engagement ring with a Euphoria (Zendaya starrer HBO series) inspired glam look. The Jennifer's Body actor got engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly under a banyan tree on January 11 after one and a half years of courtship. The actor was earlier married to Brian Austin Green for over a decade and shares three kids with him namely Bodhi Ransom, Noah Shannon and Journey River.

Taking to her Instagram, the 35-year-old actor shared multiple pictures from her new Euphoria-inspired makeover. In the selfies, the actor flaunted her new 'obscure Heart' engagement ring. For the look, Fox donned a dusty blue top paired with matching fitted pants. She elevated her look with a full glam makeup and bright yellow nails. She shared the pictures with the caption, ''If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High''

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue, as reported by ET, the 31-year-old rapper talked about the concept of the engagement that he designed with jewellery designer Stephen Webster. During the interview, he revealed that the ring is designed in two parts and can be joined to form an 'obscure heart'. However, the rapper made headlines after revealing that the ring is designed in a way that would hurt Fox if she tries to remove it.

As mentioned earlier, the actor got engaged to her beau Machine Gun Kelly and shared a video of their magical proposal on Instagram. She dedicated a long note for her fiance whilst announcing her engagement as she wrote, ''In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma,''

She continued, ''Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.''

