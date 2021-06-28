Megan Fox Flaunts Neon Rainbow Manicure To Celebrate Pride Month

Hollywood star Megan Fox recently celebrated her bisexuality in a unique way. The Rogue star shared pictures of her special rainbow-coloured manicure for her fans and shared how she is celebrating Pride month. She also spoke about her own sexuality in the caption of the post. The pictures are since then going viral over social media.

Megan Fox celebrates Pride month with rainbow-tip manicure

Megan Fox took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. In the pictures, she shared how she is celebrating pride month. The 35-year-old Jennifer's Body star shared selfies in which she represented the bisexual community. The actor has openly talked about being bisexual in the past. She flaunted her rainbow-tip manicure in honour of Pride Month. In the caption of the post, Megan Fox wrote, “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades 🌈🌈” She also tagged the advocacy organisations Move On and Into Action. Each of her nail tips made up a neon rainbow that gave an edgy spin to the rainbow flag. Here is a look at Megan Fox's Instagram post as she celebrated Pride month.

As soon as she shared the post on her Instagram, netizens took the comments section by storm. Several fans praised her for her efforts towards the community while others praised her nail look. One such fan praised the actor and wrote, “honey you made us realize the B in a lot of us” A lot of netizens also called her an icon for the bisexual community. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Megan Fox's Instagram post.

Megan Fox bisexual

Megan Fox is currently dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly. She has spoken publicly in the past about being a bisexual. During her interaction with Esquire in June 2009, Megan Foxx talked about her sexuality. Megan feels that people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society. She also added that she has no question in her mind about being a bisexual. She has also advocated for LGBTQ rights in the past. In a Facebook post, she spoke against a slew of anti-LGBTQ legislation in her home state Tennessee. Her post read as, “My home state of Tennessee is on the verge of passing a 'Slate of Hate.' A slew of anti-LGBTQ bills including business license to discriminate, child welfare and anti-trans bills." She had also urged her followers to take action against the same.

Image: Megan Fox's Instagram

