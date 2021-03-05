Megan Fox 'isn't Fazed' At All By Brian Austin Green's New Girlfriend: Reports

Megan Fox's relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelley has been making headlines ever since the two were seen spending some quality time with each other following the reports about the Transformers star filing for divorce from her husband of ten years and father of three children during the first days of May last year. And now, a source close to Fox has reportedly revealed her thoughts on her former beau's new girlfriend, which is Sharna Burges of Dancing With The Stars fame. As per a report on StyleCaster, Fox couldn't be any less bothered about her ex-husband's latest partner. Part of the reason for the same, StyleCaster reports, is her relationship with her rapper boyfriend.

What did the source say?

As per the source that was quoted by the officials at StyleCaster, she isn't fazed in the least by Brian Austin Green's relationship with the professional dancer, which hasn't even crossed her mind, reportedly. On the subject of MGK's relationship with Megan Fox, the source was quoted saying that the musician always puts Megan first & treats her like a queen, in addition to being super respectful, thoughtful, and funny. As per the source, those are the qualities of MGK that she is fond of. Additionally, the source said that much like Fox, Machine Gun Kelley, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, is "head over heels" for Megan and didn’t think he would end up with someone like Fox.

Brian Austin Green’s girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, made her relationship with the Anger Management star Instagram official in the first few days of January. The post through which she did the same was an image of the two sharing a kiss while reportedly spending time with each other in Hawaii. The same can be found below.

Sharna Burges' IG official post featuring Brian Austin Green:

About Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Green first got married in 2009. During that time, the equation between the two began souring for reasons best known to them. Megan Fox's divorce was finalized with Green shortly after. But, the two reportedly managed to work out all of their differences soon after. Fox and Green later remarried in Hawaii. The two separated again quite recently but didn't talk much about it. Fox and Green have three sons together.

