Megan Fox Joins Beau Machine Gun Kelly On-stage As Crowd Chants Her Name; Watch

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox have been creating quite a stir lately. Recently, at Kelly’s Indy 500 performance, the Hollywood couple once again took their fan base by storm. The cheering of the crowd reached its apex when the Transformers actor joined her beau during his live performance at the Barstool Sports’ Party.

Megan Fox joins Machine Gun Kelly on stage

It so happened that the musician began crooning his track I think I’m Okay. The attendees at the show reportedly began shouting her name for a while and the actor then decided to walk on the stage. Megan wore a black crop top and matching body-hugging pants for the occasion. The actor held the singer’s hand before he walked over to the mic to speak.

After a split second, Fox was seen placing her hand on Kelly’s back and planted a kiss on his arm while the musician continued to perform. The crowd reportedly chanted Megan’s name for quite some time. Here’s taking a quick look at Megan’s appearance on stage with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The Hollywood lovebirds previously left fans in awe during their iHeart Radio 2021 red carpet appearance. The Transformers actor arrived at the carpet donning a bubblegum pink jumpsuit. On the other hand, rapper boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly looked dapper in a white shimmery suit that was embellished with a matching pink butterfly. The two were seen getting handsy as they posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

At the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards, Kelly was nominated for alternative rock song of the year for his track Bloody Valentine. For the unversed, Megan Fox starred in the music video of the song alongside beau Kelly. The musician ended up winning the alternative rock album of the year award. This came soon after the elite couple celebrated their first anniversary of saying “I love you” to each other. For the unversed, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their relationship official back in 2020. Last week the rapper took to his Twitter handle and said, "she said 'i love you' one year ago today”. Check out the tweet below:

(Image: Megan Fox Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.