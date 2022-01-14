Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Engaged; Randall Emmett Shares Details Of How The Duo Met

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently made headlines after they announced their engagement online and had fans fly over the moon with the news. Filmmaker Randall Emmett congratulated Fox and Kelly and uploaded a throwback picture from the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass, where the couple had first met. The picture saw Fox in the makeup of her avatar in the film and the trio matched outfits in black.

The director shared the picture as he extended his best to the duo, who starred in his 2021 crime flick. He captioned the post, "Where it all began, Congrats to @meganfox @machinegunkelly so happy for you both. True love and True friends."

Fox took on the role of Rebecca Lombardi in the film, while the musician played Calvin. The movie was all about FBI agents investigating a series of murders that appear to be related to each other.

Take a look at the throwback picture here:

'Intoxicated off of the love'

The couple broke the news to their fans online as they shared a video of the moment when Machine Gun Kelly knelt before Fox and popped the question. The actor was taken by surprise and was awestruck as she nodded yes to marry him. The duo gave fans some history into their relationship as they penned down the caption.

It read, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.… and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22 ✨ (sic)"

The couple received heaps of love from their friends and fans in the comments section of the post.

