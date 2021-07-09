Megan Fox Reveals Her Eldest Son Was Bullied For His Fashion Choices Online And In School

Jennifer´s Body actress Megan Fox is known for being the coolest mom on the internet after her viral picture of her son wearing a dress quickly went viral on the internet. While many praised her for being liberal about her son's choice of clothing, many trolls came after her and her son on social media. Addressing the same, the actress recently opened up about the brutal bullying saga her eldest son, Noah, had to face online as well as in school.

Megan Fox's son Noah bullied online

In a recent interview with InStyle, the actress opened up about parenting her kids with Brian Austin Green and the challenges they had to face for being in the limelight. During the interview, Megan revealed how her son was brutally bullied on the internet just because some people were in disagreement with his fashion choices.

She further revealed that her 8-year-old son was subject to 'mean, awful and cruel people' online and incessant bullying. Talking about the well being of her son, Megan stated that she never wants her son to hear or read people's mean comments about him as he already has to endure kids his age telling him to wear appropriately. The actress stated that Noah was being told by the kids at his school about how boys did not wear dresses.

Megan Fox encourages Noah to face off bullies

In a throwback interview with The Talk in 2019, the actress talked about how her eldest son was being criticized at his school for openly expressing his fashion choices. Talking about her son would sometimes dress himself up and despite sending him to liberal school in California, Fox's son has to deal with boys telling him not to wear a dress or a pink skirt. However, the 35-year-old makes sure to encourage her kids to face off their bullies and deal with negative criticism.

More on Megan Fox movies and projects

After appearing in several popular movies, the actress got her breakthrough in Hollywood after appearing in the Transformer franchise. Not shying away from posting about her personal life on social media, the actress actively shares pictures of her kids and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. She was last seen in Midnight in the Switchgrass and Till Death.

IMAGE- MEGAN FOX'S INSTAGRAM

