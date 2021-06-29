Megan Fox Shares Glimpse Of Her Homelife As Her Kids Adorably Crash Her Latest Interview

Jennifer´s Body star Megan Fox is living the ultimate celebrity mom life as her kids made a special appearance in one of her latest interviews while promoting her upcoming movie. Keeping it professional, the actress tried to handle the comical situation although she could not help but laugh along with the interviewers. Check out Megan Fox's kids crashing her interview.

Megan Fox's kids crash her Today interview

Appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the actress donned a low-cut top with a full glam look to promote her upcoming movie Till Death. While talking about the same, Megan Fox's kids Bodhi Ransom, Journey River and Noah Shannon crashed her interview with their shenanigans in the background. Witnessing the chaos, the hosts could not help but burst out laughing emphatically while Megan tried to tell her youngest kid to crawl.

Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie, Megan proceeded to address the situation stating that they were currently staying at her place. She revealed that her kids fell asleep on the couch after watching a movie together. The actress shared a laugh with the interviewers as they watched her kids crawling in and out of the frame in the backdrop.

Netizens' reaction to Megan Fox's interview

Netizens under the post shared the sentiment of the interviewers as they commented about how adorable her kids were. Many fans sympathized with Megan as working from home with kids looked exactly like the interview of the actress. Several fans commented about how fun it was to watch the interview while her cute kids kept crashing in and out of the frame.

Megan Fox's photos on social media have a penchant for going viral among the fans as her recent selfies spread like fire among her fandom. The actress commemorated two decades of her bisexuality with selfies and new nail art. In another post, the actress shared snippets from her upcoming movie Till Death with the caption 'Lessons on how to escape a toxic relationship …. 7.2.21'. Making headlines for her relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, the actress also uploaded pictures of them posing together.

