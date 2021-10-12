Megan Fox Talks About Her Fight With Body Dysmorphia, Says 'I Have A Lot Of Insecurities'

Megan Fox recently made a shocking revelation about how she was suffering from body dysmorphia, a mental health disorder in which a person cannot stop thinking about a perceived flaw in their appearance.

As Megan Fox recently appeared on the Autumn/Winter 2021 cover of British GQ with beau Machine Gun Kelly, she opened up about how she has a lot of deep insecurities.

Megan Fox on suffering from body dysmorphia

In a recent interview with the British GQ, Megan Fox talked about how she was not confident about her body and revealed that she suffered from body dysmorphia.

"Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities," she said.

She added that a person may look at a person and think that they were so beautiful and their life must be so easy but they most likely do not feel that way about themselves. Body dysmorphia can cause stress and anxiety resulting in making a person's social situations difficult. However, Fox did not open up about how it affected her.

Megan Fox also opened up about her chemistry with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly with whom she posed for their first-ever cover photoshoot as a couple. Talking about struggles they go through in their relationship, Kelly said, "It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other. It's ecstasy and agony for sure… I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."

Megan Fox also recalled the time when she first met Kelly and revealed that when she looked into his eyes for the first time, she felt that she knew him and had known him so many times. Megan opened up about her other mental issues in the past and discussed how she reached a breaking point after the release of Jennifer's Body in 2009 because she found herself being sexualised in movies. As per reports by People, she stated that it was not just a movie but was every day of her life, all the time, with every project she worked on and every producer she worked with.

(Image: AP)