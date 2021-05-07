Megan Fox Talks Raising Three Sons, Says They Have So Much Energy It Is "rambunctious"

Megan Fox has three sons with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she separated in 2019 after 9 years of marriage. The 34-year-old actor recently opened up about what it was like to be raising her three young sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4. In her appearance on Kelly Clarkson's show on Thursday, Megan Fox got candid about her motherhood and the chaos in her home while raising her boys.

Megan Fox on raising three sons and the chaos in her house

According to People, Kelly Clarkson remarked in the interview with Megan Fox that it must be crazy having three boys in the house since Kelly has two daughters of her own whom she described to give even energy in the house. The Rogue actor said she did not know what it was like to have a girl. She explained all her sons were very close in age and for her it was like UFC Fight Night each and every day. She joked her son used forks like weapons in her house and humored they need to live in a padded cell for everyone to be safe.

Talking about her bond with each other, Megan Fox said they love each other and they were like best friends. However, the chaos did not stop in their house and she added they kept fighting non-stop because they had so much energy and they were so "rambunctious" that it was just a melee. She added her kids would pull out a fist full of hair and would tease each other if they got the hair.

Megan Fox's kids also had a softer side, especially for their mother. She revealed they would gift her Harry Potter-themed gifts since Megan is a huge fan of the fantasy franchise. She explained they understood her obsession and every gift she got for Mother's Day or Christmas was Harry Potter-themed goodies like Harry Potter mugs or journals. She added she got a quilt for her birthday.

About Megan Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's bond with her sons

Recently, People had reported that Megan Fox's boyfriend for a year, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, has been getting to know her kids. A source told the magazine that Megan was very happy with him and as they planned their future together Kelly was spending more time with the children. The source added that the boys will always be Megan's priority and she was excited that her sons have accepted Kelly.

IMAGE: MEGAN FOX'S INSTAGRAM

