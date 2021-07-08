Megan Fox Wants 'Jennifer's Body' Should Be Made Into TV Series, Says 'I Love That Movie'

Megan Fox starer movie Jennifer's Body has over the years has achieved cult status, though at the time of its release the movie was panned by critics. The actress while promoting her new movie Till Death spoke about her 2009 horror movie and whether she would be interested in the sequel. Fox said that the Karyn Kusama and Diablo Cody movie, which has reached cult status will always be 'precious' to her.

Megan Fox on Jennifer's Body sequel

Megan Fox in an interview with the Washington Post said that she had been strategic about signing onto any film in a similar style. She’s encountered tons of similar scripts over the years, but the 2009 movie written by Academy winner screenwriter Diablo Cody will always be precious to her. She further said that "Jennifer’s Body is iconic, and I love that movie,". “I didn’t want to do that movie an injustice by doing something that was similar but not as good.” Fox further added.

Talking about a possible sequel of the movie the actress said that, Jennifer's Body was not a difficult movie to write a sequel for. But she would prefer if the movie was made into a TV series. Fox also spoke about the impact that the charter had on her real-life and said that people after the movie made up a perception about her that she was a shallow succubus for at least a decade in her career and only recently have people started to look at her in a different way.

On the work front, Fox was recently seen in the horror thriller action film Till Death, opposite Callan Mulvey in the lead role. The actress played the role of an unhappy wife who wakes up handcuffed to her dead husband at a secluded lake house. Fox will next be seen in the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass opposite Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch in the lead roles. Megan's current partner Machine Gun Kelly will also be playing a supporting role in the movie. Fox will lend her voice for the 3D documentary film Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphins. The story is told by an ensemble cast, including Kate Winslet, Elliot Page, Gerard Butler, James Franco, Julian Lennon, Diego Luna, Cheech Marin, Whoopi Goldberg, Isabella Rossellini, and Daryl Hannah.

