Megan Thee Stallion And Pardison Fontaine Joke About Their Recent Viral Moment

A month ago, fans of the hip hop singer Megan Thee Stallion were throwing allegations and insults at Pardison Fontaine but it seems that it's all in the past now as Megan and Pardison are now able to laugh about it. It all started when during an Instagram live session on Megan's birthday, fans could hear Pardison yelling at Megan and her friends in the background. The Instagram moment went viral on the internet in which Pardison told the girls that they had five seconds before he was coming in and his voice sounded upset. Megan's fans did not hold back and lit up social media to share their opinions regarding Megan and Pardison's relationship.

Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend playfully teases her

Megan was quick to put off the fire against her boyfriend Pardison by defending him and telling her fans how great he is and showering him with praises. The couple went back to fawning over each other and soon her fans forgot about the incident and stopped the backlash. It seems that the couple is at a stage when they can joke about the viral moment as Pardison Fontaine recently teased Megan on Instagram by hosting a similar scenario.

In the video, Megan seems to be in another room while her boyfriend says smiling, "Tell Megan to come to the door." Fans can hear Megan say, "Oh Pardi! Don't start." Pardison doesn't listen and continues by saying, "Right Now." before breaking into full-blown laughter. The clip ends with Megan playfully calling Pardi crazy. Fans of the singer also found the video funny and started commenting on how hilarious and funny the whole scenario is.

Pardison and Megan Thee Stallion's photos

Ever since Megan publicly confirmed her relationship with Pardison in an Instagram live session on February 19, 2021 the couple has been dropping mushy and loving comments on each other's posts on social media. On Pardison's latest post, Megan commented "Fine" followed by starstruck emojis denoting that the couple is all in love.

Pardison also recently posted a picture of Megan on his social media page wearing her Grammy outfit and wrote, "Thank you God."

Talking about Grammys, Megan Thee Stallion was one of the Grammy Awards 2021 winners who swept off multiple awards. She won a total of three Grammy's including the Rap Song of the Year for Savage and Best New Artist award.