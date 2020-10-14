Megan Thee Stallion Backs 'Protect Black Women' Cause; Pens Opinion Post Exposing Racism

Savage rapper Megan Thee Stallion continues to raise his voice against racism. Showing support for the same, the musician wrote an op-ed for The New York Times which was published on Tuesday, October 13. Her published piece surfaced online, days after her Saturday Night Live performance, wherein Megan was seen sending out powerful messages defending black women.

Megan Thee Stallion stands up for Black women

During her SNL performance, the WAP rapper was also seen criticizing Daniel Cameron, the attorney general of Kentucky, for mishandling Breonna Taylor’s death case. Throughout her performance, strong messages urging for the protection of black women were displayed onscreen. Now, in her published piece, she revealed being a victim of violence herself.

The rapper also articulated how after suffering from gunshot wounds, she chose to remain silent initially. Pointing out the public debate that was aimed at her after the heinous crime, Megan stated that that has been met with ‘skepticism’ and 'judgement', and wrote -

"Despite this and despite the way so many have embraced messages about racial justice this year, Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life. I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place."

"My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted."

Megan in her op-ed delved into several atrocious crimes and controversial personalities who have been associated with racism. She also added how black women have always been misinterpreted for being ‘angry’ and ‘threatening’. Megan believes that there isn’t room for 'passionate advocacy' when censures are raised at people of colour.

The issue is even more intense for Black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman.

While concluding her piece, Megan enunciated how simple phrases like ‘Protect Black women’ are considered as ‘controversial’ by many. Stating that she isn’t afraid of criticism, Megan pressed for black women to be protected merely for being human beings. She wrote,

"But you know what? I’m not afraid of criticism. We live in a country where we have the freedom to criticize elected officials. And it’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase “Protect Black women” is controversial. We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer.

