Megan Thee Stallion Shares A Peek Into Her BET Awards 2021 Performance; Watch

BET Awards 2021 had been one of the highly anticipated events this year, as many famous film and music celebrities marked their presence with stylish outfits and memorable performances. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was among the many artists who performed their hit songs on stage. The rapper has shared a small clip of her performance from the event on social media, as she expressed her gratitude for BET Awards for giving her the opportunity to perform. Her fans promptly sent all kinds of praises for her performance in the comments, reminiscing about her successful night.

A peek into Megan Thee Stallion's BET Awards 2021 performance

Many celebrities who were present at this event have taken to social media to share glimpses of their outfits with fans. However, Megan Thee Stallion has shared a clip of her performance for which she sported a bold black outfit complimented by a pair of shades, with her face covered by a transparent black veil. The video shows her emerging under dim lights during her cue, as the audience welcomed her with applause filled with cheers. The rapper then removed her veil and stepped under the spotlight to begin her performance.

She also penned a short note of gratitude in her caption, which reads, “Thank you @bet for having thee Houston Hottie”. The video soon started receiving all kinds of positive reactions from fans, who heaped praises on her performance, calling her a “winner”. Megan went on to win the award for the Best Female Hip Hop Artists at the BET Awards, joined by Queen Latifah, who was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement award at the event. The performance given by Lil Nas X has also been one of the talking points of the awards, which he sealed on stage with a kiss.

Megan Thee Stallion has become one of the prominent figures in American music over the years, having collaborated with many other icons including Beyonce. Megan had begun her career back in 2016 with her single Like The Stallion. Some of her other prestigious awards include MTV Video Music Awards, Grammy Awards, and many more.

