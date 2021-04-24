Megan Thee Stallion Takes A Break From Social Media, Enters A "period Of Regeneration"

Megan Thee Stallion has decided to take some time off from social media. Megan revealed this break with a bunch of posts on social media. Many fans speculated that the posts were an indication of a new album or a new song, but the final post on Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram revealed that the Grammy winner has chosen to step away from social media for some time. During this break, her management will be handling her social media accounts.

Megan Thee Stallion takes a break from social media

2020 and the last few months of 2021 have been quite eventful for Megan Thee Stallion. Megan performed her hit single, Savage and WAP at the Grammys 2021. She then went on to win three Grammys that night. Megan also released a brand-new track titled, Movie. The track is from Megan Thee Stallion’s new album Good News.

But as mentioned earlier, after witnessing such an eventful year and setting some major Hot Girl Summer goals, Megan Thee Stallion is stepping away from the social media spotlight for some time. Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram account was flooded with three photos following the same theme. In the first Instagram post, Megan’s face was covered with a futuristic oxygen mask and her ears were covered by the same.

A caption along with the post stated, “New single, new feature, new album???”. This post fueled rumours about new music by the Grammy winner. The next post showcased, Megan in what seems to be a chamber with the same oxygen mask. The caption of this post stated, “I’s giving”. Once again this post created more anticipation around the singer’s new music with a futuristic theme.

But the last post in this series put all the speculation to rest. The third Instagram post featured a video of a body scan. Along with the video a screen that bottom read a message stating, “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging. Due to demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, Meg has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next. In her absence; mgmt. will manage all social postings on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach”.

Image Credit: Megan Thee Stallion Instagram