Megan Thee Stallion Throws Shade At CeeLo After His 'shameless' Comment? Fans Think So

Megan Thee Stallion is not holding back to call out the hypocrisy in the music industry. In her recent tweet, she called out people who are criticising her new track WAP with Cardi B. Many fans also think Megan has thrown shade at rapper CeeLo with a recent tweet for his criticism over her, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj's music careers.

Megan Thee Stallion throws subtle shade at CeeLo on Twitter

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B are ruling music charts with their new song WAP. The track has not only received love from fans but has been applauded by critics. But even though the track celebrates female sexuality, it is receiving criticism from some people.

But rapper Megan Thee Stallion is here to call out those targeting her and her fellow rapper Cardi B for their song WAP. In her latest tweet, Meghan Thee Stallion threw a subtle shade at male rappers who openly sexualise woman in their songs.

Also read | Fans File Petition To 'Remove Kylie Jenner' From Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's WAP Video

But some reports suggest that Megan Thee Stallion’s tweet is a direct response to rapper CeeLo’s latest interview. In an interview with Far Out, CeeLo talked about female rappers like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Megan The Stallion and said that these rappers can constructively use their influence. He also added that back in the day, he and his fellow rappers used to be “savvy enough” and used to “code certain things”.

As per reports, CeeLo also said that today’s music scene is “shameless” and it is “sheer savagery”. The singer also expressed that Megan and Cardi B are following in on the footsteps of Nicki Minaj and he is worried that their music is celebrating certain “stereotypes”.

Also read | Cardi B Drops Steamy 'WAP' Music Video Featuring Megan Thee Stallion; Watch

Some fans jumped in to support Megan and Cardi B for their song WAP and took shots at CeeLo. One fan even pointed out that CeeLo himself was accused of sexual assault and he is still commenting about Cardi and Megan's song. Take a look at these fans' reactions here.

Anyone who grew up in the 90's n complains bout WAP please direct urself to the nearest bridge n walk off....slowly. — Jason Spade (@JasonSpade8) August 12, 2020

A few days ago, podcast host and Daily Wire editor Ben Shapiro also received severe backlash for his comments about Megan The Stallion and Cardi B’s song WAP. On The Ben Shapiro Show, the host conducted a dramatic read of the WAP lyrics and then went on to throw sarcastic comments about the song’s feminist theme. Shapiro’s comment did not sit well with fans and thus resulted in the host receiving harsh criticism on Twitter.

Also read | Apart From Kylie Jenner, Here Are The Celebs Who Did Cameo In Cardi's 'WAP' Music Video

Also read | Ben Shapiro Criticised On Twitter For Dramatic Reading Of Cardi B & Megan's Song 'WAP'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.